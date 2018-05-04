Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dazzling showcase of diversity in choral singing is taking place in Chester later this month.

Much loved city choir A Handbag of Harmonies have been reaching out to vocal groups of international renown for a one-off concert which will also provide a platform for the first ever performance of Chester’s new LGBT chorus, Proud Marys.

The headline act of this spectacular line-up of vocal groups is a young dynamic a cappella group from Hanover in Germany.

Sub5 are travelling to the UK and are thrilled to be performing in Chester after delighting audiences across Europe for the past five years.

They are currently working on a new CD and live show for 2018 in which jazz becomes pop, rock turns into soul and swing transforms to tango.

They will also be performing at Liverpool Light Night on May 18.

Returning to Chester is the incredible vocal ensemble from Liverpool, Sense of Sound, a national collective of highly skilled a cappella singers who deliver dynamic arrangements of original songs and sometimes interpretations of other people’s work.

Sense of Sound members are delighted to be performing alongside A Handbag of Harmonies again - they both appeared on BBC1’s choir series Last Choir Standing a decade ago.

The event will also host Chester’s new choir made up of members of Cheshire’s LGBT community.

Entitled Proud Marys, the choir formed earlier this year, initially funded by the Body Positive, the charity which looks after the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities in Cheshire.

After a successful singing workshop in November last year, the choir is already more than 30 members strong and is preparing its first full performance at Chester Pride in August this year.

In addition, the University of Chester Choir will join the festivities in performing items from their recent repertoire, which includes a rendition of O Happy Day which they will be singing from the top of the highest tower in the main campus at breakfast time on Ascension Day (May 10).

Programme organiser Matt Baker said: “With talent as outstanding as that of Sub5 from Germany and Sense of Sound from the UK, this is going to be a sensational evening.

“How often would you get such a diverse array of vocal talent in one space in our city?”

A Handbag of Harmonies were the hosts of Belgian choir L’echo de Spy last month who, together with the Chester choir, received a standing ovation for their sell-out performance at St Mary’s Creative Space.

Matt, who is musical director of the three Chester choirs who will be performing on the night, added: “I get a real sense that we are becoming an increasingly choral city.

“There are so many wonderful choirs and ensembles about, and this will be a terrific opportunity to celebrate that as well as welcoming astonishing talent from far and wide. Tickets will be limited and are sure to go quickly so book right away!”

The evening, entitled Sparkles and Soul, will take place at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 20 at St Mary’s Creative Space, Chester.

Tickets are priced £10 and £8 and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativemarys or can be reserved on 07711 571183.