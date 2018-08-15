Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alsager Town Council is helping the town become more ‘swift-friendly’ by installing bespoke nesting boxes for endangered swifts under its roof.

Swifts are now one of the UK’s most endangered birds, having declined by a dramatic 50% in the past two decades.

Contractors from KDE Ltd. who work in partnership with ENGIE, installed three nesting boxes pro bono while they were using a cherry picker for electrical work on the town council’s offices.

The three special nesting boxes were donated as a joint project between Alsager Urban Wildlife Initiative, Councillor Jane Smith (Alsager Town Council) and the town’s Sustainability Group.

Cllr Smith, who represents the Animal Welfare Party, said: “Swifts are international travellers and the reasons for their rapid decline are global in nature, due in large part to the loss of insect life here and overseas; this massively affects swifts, who spend their entire lives ‘on the wing’ and feed on flying insects while airborne.

“As roof-dwellers, swifts have also badly suffered from the loss of derelict buildings and the use of more modern building materials.

It’s important, though, that we play our part as a local community to help these much-loved birds, and I’m so proud that Alsager Town Council has agreed to the installation of swift boxes right here in our town centre.

“I think it’s a really progressive move and a great example of local councils working with groups of enthusiasts to help wildlife thrive in the heart of the community. I hope that other town and parish councils follow suit, as swifts need all the help they can get.”

Antony Cook, of Alsager Urban Wildlife Initiative, said: “The site and sound of swifts swooping at high speed around the rooftops is one of the iconic spectacles of summer.

Sadly, many swifts are failing to breed because they can’t find suitable nesting sites. Swift nest boxes need to be installed at least five metres high, with a clear flight path to keep them away from predators and allow the fledglings to successfully take flight. Amazingly, once a swift fledges it will not touch down again until it builds a nest of its own, which could be at three to four years old! During this time they could easily have flown over a million miles.

We’ll be installing a simple, low-cost speaker system along with the nest boxes on to help attract the swifts with recorded calls.

Alsager should easily be able to accommodate several swift colonies. We have lots of trees as well as the Mere, which is great habitat for flying insects. We hope putting up nest boxes on the Town Council building will inspire others to do the same in their homes.

If anyone would like any further advice about swifts, or any other urban wildlife, then please join the Alsager Urban Wildlife Initiative’s Facebook group”.