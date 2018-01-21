Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 9,000 working days were lost at Cheshire West and Chester Council due to anxiety, depression and stress as well as other mental health issues.

That is the equivalent of one staff member NOT attending work for 39 years solid – if weekends, 25 days' annual leave and eight annual bank holidays are taken into account.

But figures released under Freedom of Information show the number of days lost fell from 13,230 in 2012-2013 to 8,995 in 2016-17.

And the total number of sickness reports filed for mental health problems is also on the decline – from 367 in 2012-2013 to 247 in 2015-16.

Councillor Paul Donovan, cabinet member for democracy and workforce, commented: “We take the health and wellbeing of our staff very seriously and have a number of policies in place to support this and to help those staff going through a difficult time.

“We have a council-wide health and wellbeing plan, as well as plans for each of our services, which staff have been involved in drawing up.

“Our approach also includes a staff health and wellbeing board, chaired by a member of our senior leadership team, and events and training to encourage wellbeing in the workplace.

“We want to help our staff avoid mental health issues but also to make sure we are there to support anyone who is struggling.”

■ Information requester Rick Thomas also asked to find out the total number of staff suspended from duty over the last four years irrespective of the outcome.

The response was there were eight cases to date in 2017 compared with a peak of 13 in 2015.

Mr Thomas also requested the total salary payment to staff while suspended.

The council did not directly answer the question but responded: “All staff received full pay whilst suspended from work.”