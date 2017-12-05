Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget supermarket Aldi will give away leftovers from their Chester stores to local homeless charities and foodbanks on Christmas Eve.

A viral post on social media has revealed that the retailer plans to give away all unsold food and drink throughout the country to those in need, before they close for the festive season on the afternoon of December 24.

The post reads: “As Aldi stores will shut at 4pm on Christmas Eve until 27th December, they will have a variety of good quality surplus food products that they wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste.

“Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect.”

Levels of food are expected to vary but it's estimated that there will be around 20-30 crates of food expected to be left over from each store.

All products will be in date by at least one day, and items up for grabs will include fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, bread and bakery products, as well as chilled goods, dairy items, desserts and ready meals.

Organisations who wish to benefit need to get in touch by emailing csadmin@aldi.co.uk by December 8.