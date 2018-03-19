Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Broughton store when it re-opens to customers this Thursday (March 22).

The store has undergone a two-week transformation to improve customers’ convenience and overall shopping experience and the new layout is more 'customer focused' to allow customers to find products more easily.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The format of the store reflects proven customer behaviours, and includes developments such as:

· New and improved chillers and freezers including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store

· Increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products

· Relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, so products don’t get squashed under shopping

· Relocation of beers, wines and spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall

· A dedicated section full of award-winning health and beauty products

The store has also been cleverly crafted to increase employee efficiencies, allowing Aldi to continue to pass its low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

Customers visiting the store from 8am on opening day will be able to take advantage of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys every Thursday and Sunday, and during opening week the store will be offering a wide range of caravan and camping products.

Aldi store manager Steven Woods said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

"We have recently been voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey voted for by UK shoppers and we’re delighted that our commitment to fantastic value and quality products is being recognised.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on throughout our opening week, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”