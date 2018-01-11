Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The results of the latest survey of breeding swift numbers in the Chester area confirm a fall of 46% since 1995, when the last comprehensive survey was done.

This disastrous situation reflects the national picture: swifts are under threat and unless the current trend can be reversed, these birds may start to disappear from parts of Britain in the next 20 years.

In the Chester area, the decline is most apparent in the city centre.

In the area inside the city walls, there is now only one remaining colony with nesting birds, at The Queen’s School.

Other city centre colonies logged in 1995 have gone, and these iconic birds are no longer a feature of summer evenings in the city.

The reasons for the fall in numbers are complex, but part of the problem is renovation of old buildings and construction of new developments which do not afford suitable sites for nests.

(Image: Ben Andrew)

The Chester Swift Conservation Group, run by partners including Chester RSPB Group, Chester Zoo, Cheshire West and Chester Council, rECOrd and Cheshire Wildlife Trust, is working with property owners, community groups and schools to raise awareness of the issue and what can be done to improve the situation.

Around the Chester urban area, there are about 25 swift colonies, eg in Handbridge, Hoole, Boughton and Upton, and the group aims to build up breeding numbers here and in the city centre by installing nest boxes in readiness for the birds’ return in May 2018.

If you have swifts nesting on or near your house, or would like to know more about helping to conserve these birds, the group would be pleased to hear from you: just e-mail them at rspbchester@googlegroups.com.

Alternatively you can find out more at www.swift-conservation.org or http://actionforswifts.blogspot.co.uk including how to make and install your own swift box.