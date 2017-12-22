Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Winsford furniture retailer is set to undergo a comprehensive refurbishment programme as part of the company’s wider growth strategy to generate annual sales of £20m by 2020.

Work at Alan Ward Winsford, located on Nat Lane, is now under way and will include giving the store a fresh look with new branding, paintwork and carpets throughout.

Then, early next year, the store will be re-designed by removing partitions to create a more contemporary look within an open plan environment in order to reflect the growing popularity for this style of living.

Once completed, customers will be able to browse the store and better envisage what the furniture would look like in their own open plan homes.

Store manager Stan Kramarczyk said: “Older houses were designed with set rooms for set activities but now convenience and sociability has become the key, which is why kitchen-diners, lounge-diners and free-flowing rooms have grown in popularity.

“Thousands of new houses are being designed in this more open plan style and we want to reflect this trend within our store.

“We are also seeing a lot of customers wanting to have complimentary dining and sitting room furniture, so we are going to create more of a flow through the whole store so our dining room and living room ranges complement each other.”

Alan Ward, which also has stores in Shrewsbury, Chester and Newcastle under Lyme, is a family-owned retailer and a premier destination for home furnishings, beds and carpets.

Its growth strategy includes a major recruitment drive, as well as ongoing measures to source and offer its customers new, high quality product lines, both classical and elegant, modern and contemporary, from reputable manufacturers and up and coming designers.

Mr Kramarczyk added: “The company has ambitious growth plans and I firmly believe that once this refurbishment project is completed in June next year, the Winsford store will make an even greater contribution towards achieving this goal.”