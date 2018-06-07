Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road closure is in place after a collision resulted in three casualties including a child.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision near Farndon Sports and Social Club, Sibbersfield Lane, on the junction with the A534.

The accident,which happened about 2.25pm today (Thursday, June 7), involves a Toyota Rav 4 and a Chevrolet Aveo.

Police report the road is blocked with the A534 closed at Broxton roundabout.

A woman has been airlifted to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. It is believed a female in her 60s and a child have been taken by road ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Traffic is building up in the area.

Cheshire Police have tweeted: “Police are dealing with a collision on the #A534 at #Farndon and have put on a road closure at the #Broxton roundabout. Please avoid the area for the near future as traffic is already building.”