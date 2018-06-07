A road closure is in place after a collision resulted in three casualties including a child.
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision near Farndon Sports and Social Club, Sibbersfield Lane, on the junction with the A534.
The accident,which happened about 2.25pm today (Thursday, June 7), involves a Toyota Rav 4 and a Chevrolet Aveo.
Police report the road is blocked with the A534 closed at Broxton roundabout.
A woman has been airlifted to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. It is believed a female in her 60s and a child have been taken by road ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Traffic is building up in the area.
Cheshire Police have tweeted: “Police are dealing with a collision on the #A534 at #Farndon and have put on a road closure at the #Broxton roundabout. Please avoid the area for the near future as traffic is already building.”