The air ambulance is at the scene of a serious road accident on the A41 in the rural area about nine miles south of Chester .

Emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which happened on the A41 Whitchurch Road, Chowley, about 1.20pm today (Wednesday, February 7).

North West Ambulance Service has scrambled the air ambulance helicopter, a land ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

Cheshire police say no information is available regarding any casualties at the moment.

The busy A41 is closed between Rocky Lane at Chowley and the Broxton roundabout with diversions in place. For HGVs it is closed between the A55/A41 roundabout in Great Boughton and Broxton roundabout.