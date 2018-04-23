Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a fall in Blacon in this morning (Monday, April 23).

North West Ambulance Service were called to Treborth Road at 10.30am where an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were parked in front of the Nant Peris tower block.

Paramedics from the air ambulance helicopter also assisted although the casualty was taken by road ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital .

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "The patient has not suffered major trauma."

It is believed the casualty has a leg injury.