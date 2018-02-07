Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The air ambulance is at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Helsby .

Police say the accident involves a Kymco motorbike and Jaguar on the A56 Chester Road, near the junction with Lower Robin Hood Lane.

North West Ambulance Service who were alerted at 3.36pm today (Wednesday, February 7), say the air ambulance helicopter is in attendance along with a rapid response vehicle.

No details about any casualties is available at the moment.

Helsby resident Becky Carmichael said: “Air ambulance just landed in Helsby to attend to a collision involving a motorbike on A56. Not sure if road is closed while they sort it out.”

T ravel website Inrix reports: "Slow traffic and road blocked due to accident, a car and a motorcycle involved on A56 Chester Road in both directions around Robin Hood Lane / Lower Robin Hood Lane, congestion to Station Avenue and to Brittania Road. Air ambulance has attended."