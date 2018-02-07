The air ambulance is at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Helsby .

Police say the accident involves a Kymco motorbike and Jaguar on the A56 Chester Road, near the junction with Lower Robin Hood Lane.

The North-West Air Ambulance
The North-West Air Ambulance

North West Ambulance Service who were alerted at 3.36pm today (Wednesday, February 7), say the air ambulance helicopter is in attendance along with a rapid response vehicle.

No details about any casualties is available at the moment.

Read More

Top news stories

Helsby resident Becky Carmichael said: “Air ambulance just landed in Helsby to attend to a collision involving a motorbike on A56. Not sure if road is closed while they sort it out.”

T ravel website Inrix reports: "Slow traffic and road blocked due to accident, a car and a motorcycle involved on A56 Chester Road in both directions around Robin Hood Lane / Lower Robin Hood Lane, congestion to Station Avenue and to Brittania Road. Air ambulance has attended."