The air ambulance has been attending the scene of a road accident in Dunham on the Hill near Chester.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a report of a collision in Morley Lane involving a Skoda and a Hyundai about 4.10pm today (Monday, May 21).

The Cheshire Fire and Rescue website states: "One of the cars has gone into a field with three people inside the vehicle able to free themselves from the car.

"Two people in the second car are in the care of paramedics while crews set up equipment to free one of the casualties. Air ambulance are also in attendance."

Eye witness Robert Gresty wrote on Facebook there were two fire engines, two ambulances, a doctor's car, multiple police cars and the 'helicopter is hovering'.

Cheshire Police said in a statement issued later: "Emergency services attended with five casualties taken to hospital with one suffering from serious but not life threatening injuries."