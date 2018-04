Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two adults and two children were taken to hospital following a collision earlier today (Thursday, April 19).

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the two-vehicle accident on Manley Road in Alvanley near The White Lion pub, about 9.40am.

(Image: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Thankfully nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

North West Ambulance Service said two ambulances transported two adults and two children to the Countess of Chester Hospital. Injuries are believed to be minor.