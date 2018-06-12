Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales have been in Cheshire filming for their highly acclaimed Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.

Former Fawlty Towers star Prunella and her husband were spotted enjoying a relaxing cruise along The River Weaver from Acton Bridge to Sutton Weaver where they toured The Daniel Adamson ship, including its unique Art Deco saloons in scenes which will be featured in the programme.

They also spent time with skipper and chairman Dan Cross with Timothy spending time at the wheel of the ship and also in the steam engine room which was said to be his favourite part.

The ship, also known as The Danny, was built at Cammell Laird shipyard in 1903 and is believed to be the oldest operational Mersey-built ship anywhere in the world.

It has been carefully restored, with the carpets, chairs, fabrics and tables all handcrafted locally to match original photographs to look exactly like it would have in the 1930s.

The programme is due to be aired in Autumn 2019.