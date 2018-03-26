Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Acting Cheshire Chief Constable Janette McCormick is overheard muttering ‘foxtrot, tango’ she is just as likely to be talking about ballroom dancing as relaying information on her police radio.

That’s because Janette has just won the Strictly Learn to Dance contest at Crewe Hall with her dance partner Kevin Shufflebottom in aid of St Luke’s Hospice in Winsford .

So far Janette, who began as a total novice, has raised £1,411 towards the fantastic cause after the pair showed off their polished routine at the grand final on Saturday in front of a panel of judges.

She posted afterwards: “What an amazing night lifting the glitterball. Thank you for all your support. Lots raised on the night and through other donations. If you have never thought of dancing and don’t think you could, think again.”

Janette thanked the coaches who helped her make such tremendous progress including Steve Brandreth who teaches ballroom, Latin and other dance styles at a variety of venues in Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Coach Steve was impressed with Janette from day one.

He said previously: “As soon as we met Janette back in December we thought ‘Hello, hello, hello, this lady means business’. Tall and classy, she looks the part for a Quickstep but can she dance?

“Can she dance? Oh blimey – yes she can. We gave her some pendulum swings, hops and locks out of curiosity – competitive and highly technical figures – and she simply took it in her stride and is gelling well with Kevin. This lady is in it to win it.”

Her dance partner Kevin, from Biddulph, a former ambulance staffer, is a fellow member of the emergency services family. As well as social dancing, Kevin keeps fit by running and has run the London Marathon not once but four times.

Anyone wishing to donate to Janette’s quest with Kevin can do so by visiting the website .