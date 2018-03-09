Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acting Cheshire Chief Constable Janette McCormick hosted a media briefing about force priorities but took time out to discuss the role of women and policing on what was International Women’s Day (Thursday, March 8).

Mrs McCormick wants to promote a fairer world for women not only in the community but within the police service, which has come a long way since she first started almost 30 years ago.

And she would encourage young girls to consider a career in the police whether as an officer or support staff.

She told The Chronicle: “The message I would give to young girls is never put a ceiling on yourself because sometimes you constrain yourself with your own ambitions because you think – ‘I couldn’t do that’. And I always think what my dad said to me ‘Never look back and think if only’ because that’s really sad because you should have grabbed that opportunity.”

The acting chief, talking at the Winsford HQ, explained there was lots of information online about various roles and familiarisation events concerning career opportunities.

“I think people think we’re just police but we are a business so we’ve got accountants, we’ve got HR specialists, we’ve got procurement specialists, we’ve got forensics, we’ve got our call handling, we’ve got corporate communications – we’ve got our own PR – and it’s about not necessarily just thinking it’s about police, it’s so much more than that.”

Mrs McCormick apologised for being slightly late to the press event having driven back from Macclesfield in the poor weather having just delivered a talk on women and policing.

Recalling what she told the audience about her early days with Greater Manchester Police – where she spent 20 years – she continued: “When I joined I wasn’t allowed to wear trousers and everybody laughed. I was given a truncheon that was about three inches long in wood and my male counterparts had one three times the size in polycarbonate or whatever. It was hugely different. I joined the roads policing unit and I doubled the number of women in it!”

Mrs McCormick battled for fair representation in the motorcycle unit because there had been a policy that everyone should be able to lift the heavy bikes off the ground when this ‘never happened operationally’.

“It was about challenging some of those norms to give opportunity,” added Mrs McCormick, who is married to a senior police officer with two grown-up daughters, aged 19 and 21.

Today the police employ family-friendly policies and flexible working but that wasn’t the case when she started.

“When I had my first daughter I was the first inspector in Manchester that asked to go part-time, so a bit of a path-finder of flexible hours and working for women of rank in policing. I was the first to ask at the time and it was a bit of a cultural shock but now it’s the norm, which is great isn't it, 20 years on.”

She added: “We’ve still got a long way to go. This month, which is ironic given it’s International Women’s Day, was the first time that we’ve had 50% male and 50% female in our new recruit.”

The acting chief said there had been a lot of work around relationship building with minority groups including black and minority ethnic communities and LGBT people as well as women.

“Not only have we got to be reflective of communities, but people who come and join us, whether police staff or police officers have got to come and feel included. If you come in and we are an inclusive organisation we get the best out of people.”

Janette, who is in charge pending a gross misconduct hearing involving suspended Chief Constable Simon Byrne, is clearly enjoying the role despite the growing demands on police at a time of tight budgets and new challenges such as tackling cyber crime.

“I love Cheshire Constabulary, serving the public of Cheshire is fantastic. We have a great organisation with some great people and I just love leading that organisation and hopefully I can leave a legacy where we’ve got an organisation that makes the public of Cheshire even safer,” added the top cop, who stresses: “We are not just the enforcers we are there to prevent crime.”

Would Mrs McCorrmick like to be a fully fledged chief constable one day?

“I’m acting Chief Constable at the moment but it’s about taking the organisation forward and making the public of Cheshire safer.”