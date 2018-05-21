Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse has announced celebrated director Katie Posner will direct the forthcoming production of Swallows and Amazons, adapted for the award-winning arts centre by Tony nominee Bryony Lavery and opening on June 1.

Posner was the associate director of Pilot Theatre where she directed multiple National and International touring productions.

Her 2017 National Tour of MADE IN INDIA (Tamasha/Belgrade/Pilot) was nominated for an Off-Westend.com award and won the Eastern Eye Theatre and Culture Award for Best Production.

Katie has directed productions for Northern Stage, Tron Theatre, Live Theatre and Out Of Joint amongst others, and is passionate about working with new writers.

Swallows and Amazons is based on the famous children’s author Arthur Ransome’s stories of the Lake District and a group of young friends playing in boats during the summer holidays.

Posner said: “There will be roaring sea shanties, exciting movement sequences and some beautiful puppets.

“It will be a performance filled with play and energy, an exploration of the exuberance of childhood.

“In creating the world of Swallows and Amazons we were conscious that here was an opportunity for every generation to rediscover that lost world of playing.”

Swallows and Amazons will be performed at Storyhouse between June 1-30, before it moves to Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre in July and August.

Tickets are on sale now.