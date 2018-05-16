Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire-based songstress Thea Gilmore is set to make her Storyhouse debut this December as part of her Christmas Party UK tour.

Thea will take to the stage on Sunday, December 9.

Since the release of her debut album over 20 years ago Gilmore has received global praise for making music of extraordinary beauty filled with honesty and insight.

In 2009, Thea released Strange Communion – an immediately acclaimed collection of seasonal songs ranging from joyful to meditative, from introspective to darkly humorous.

The album contained ‘That’ll Be Christmas’ which became the most played festive song on BBC Radio 2 that year and was described by Chris Evans as ‘the best Christmas song in years’.

Her 2018 acoustic Christmas Party UK tour will feature material from ‘Strange Communion’ laced liberally with the occasional diverse, highly individual versions of a Christmas classic. Enjoy the superb musicianship always on display from Thea’s band and at the heart of the show - Thea’s spine-tingling, pure-toned voice guaranteed to leave you moved, exhilarated and spellbound.

Due for release in November the Strange Communion reissue will include four bonus tracks plus hits such as That’ll Be Christmas which became 2009’s most played festive song on Radio 2.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, October 11 priced at £20.

For more information visit www.storyhouse.com.