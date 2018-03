Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed a road in Ellesmere Port in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services including ambulance and police are currently at the scene on Rossmore Road East between B5132 Rivacre Road and junction 8 of the M53/ A5032 (Ellesmere Port Docks).

The accident, which happened opposite the Lookers Vauxhall garage, is causing traffic to be backed up in the area, and drivers are advised to be aware if they are travelling in the area.