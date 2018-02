Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is at a standstill on the M56 this morning (Monday, February 5) due to an accident at J12 (Runcorn).

The incident which has happened on the westbound carriageway and causing congestion to J15 of the M53.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said the accident happened after a lorry collided with a barrier.

According to traffic website Inrix, motorists on the opposite side of the carriageway are slowing down which is causing more delays.

Travel time is around one hour and 15 minutes.