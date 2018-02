Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident is causing delays on the A41 Whitchurch Road at Broxton this morning (Thursday, February 1).

Traffic is building in both directions between the A534 Barnhill Road and Coach Road according to traffic website Inrix.

It is believed that temporary traffic lights that are in operation in the area are adding to the congestion.

Cheshire police are currently at the scene with other emergency services.