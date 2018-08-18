Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists need to be aware of an abnormal load that will make its way through the area from Ellesmere Port on Sunday (August 19).

Collett and Sons will undertake the movement of a super grid transformer from Ellesmere Port docks to the National Grid Substation at Willenhall in Walsall.

The transformer is part of an upgrade at the substation which supplies homes, hospitals, schools and businesses in the area with electricity.

The transformer will travel in a Collett and Sons girder bridge trailer which will have a combined length of more than 70m and a width of 5.4m.

It will typically travel at between 10 and 15mph and have to stop at certain locations along the route in order for the trailer operators to modify the height and angle of the trailer.

Considering that a truck and trailer you can typically see on the roads each day measures 18m x 2.5m, the Collett trailer and tractor combination is a significant size and will take up a vast amount of road space.

The journey from Ellesmere Port to the hold point on day one will take place during the day on Sunday, starting at 8am. Its route through the area will include the A51 Tarvin Road, the A54 at Kelsall and eventually the M6.

The final miles to the substation will take place in the early hours of Tuesday, August 21.

Liam McLoughlin, senior projects manager at Collett and Sons, said: “Enabling works and planning started in early 2018 for this movement. It has involved the Collett project and heavy lift departments who undertook the pre-planning works, the discharging of the SGT from the vessel at Ellesmere Port, right the way through to the delivery at the National Grid site in Willenhall.

“In addition, once the SGT arrives outside the electrical substation, Collett’s heavy lift team will tranship the grid transformer from the girder bridge and on to a versatile self-propelled modular transporter for the final movement into site. The Collett team will then return in order to install the unit to its final resting position on the plinth.

“We have been working with the Cheshire, West Midlands and Staffordshire Police in order to minimise disruption and ensure a safe passage for the convoy. At various points along the route, we will have cars and motorbikes from each police force.

“In addition to the police, we have been in collaboration with Cheshire, Staffordshire, Wolverhampton and Walsall Councils who have, in turn, provided road space and engineers to modify sections of the route.

“In some areas street furniture will be temporarily removed. These items are ones identified by our pre-planning swept path surveys as pinch-points for our loaded trailer on its journey to the substation.

“We have planned the project with safety and the mitigation of disturbance to the general public in mind. However, the likelihood is that there will be some delay to road users on the Sunday and Tuesday.”

Most of National Grid’s substations were built between the 1950s and 1970s and equipment such as transformers need to be replaced and maintained to keep them working efficiently. New transformers are also installed to connect new sources of generation or when demand for electricity is growing