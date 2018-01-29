Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Abbey Gate College are celebrating after the school was placed top of the Department for Education’s performance tables for ‘Pupil Progress’ at A-Level in Cheshire West and Chester.

The tables include all state-maintained and independent schools in the area and the outstanding 0.3 progress score places Abbey Gate College in the ‘well above average’ category – the only school to achieve this in the Cheshire West and Chester area, and in the top 5% of schools and colleges in England.

The figures indicate how much progress pupils who studied A-Levels at Abbey Gate College made between the end of their GCSEs and the end of their A-Levels, compared to similar students across England.

The scores are calculated by comparing the A-Level results of pupils at the college with students in schools across England who started with similar results at the end of their GCSEs.

Measuring ‘Pupil Progress’ provides a clear indicator of how much value a school adds to its pupils during their time in the Sixth Form.

A-Level results in 2017 saw 90% of students at Abbey Gate College obtain a grade A*-C, an increase of 7% from 2016.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: “I am thrilled and delighted that for the second year in a row our A-Level students have secured the ‘top spot’ in the DfE’s Performance Tables for Pupil Progress at A-Level in Cheshire West and Chester.

“The students’ determined effort, combined with excellent teaching by highly qualified and passionate staff has demonstrated once again just how committed we are in nurturing our students to help them reach their academic potential.”