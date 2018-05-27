Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Mason and Daisy Lawson from Abbey Gate College in Chester accompanied diathlete Gavin Griffiths on the city leg of his challenge to run 25 marathons in 30 days.

The challenge, which took place across various locations in the UK, aimed to inspire the type 1 diabetes community, raise funds for educational awareness and to help people with type 1 across the world living in places with inadequate healthcare.

Year 9 pupil Ben ran an incredible half marathon alongside Gavin, from the gates of Abbey Gate College to the finish.

Year 5 student Daisy ran an amazing three miles with Gavin, then cycled eight miles alongside him from Chester Racecourse to Eccleston, before crossing the finish line with him carrying his Olympic torch.

Both Ben and Daisy have type 1 diabetes.

Gavin was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was eight. He now spends a huge amount of time travelling across the UK raising awareness and inspiring young people living with type 1, spreading the message that having the condition does not have to hold you back.

The course began at the Countess of Chester Hospital before joining the City Walls, continuing through the Duke of Westminster’s Estate, the villages of Eccleston, Aldford and past Abbey Gate College in Saighton.

The run continued into Chester via Christleton and Waverton, before finishing back at the Countess of Chester Hospital.