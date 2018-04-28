Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A powerful performance of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible by A level drama students from Abbey Gate College saw them receive not one, but two awards at the ISA Drama Festival 2018.

The talented cast received The Hurst Lodge Award for best senior production and The Hollygirt Prize for the Best Moment of Theatre in a Senior Production.

The annual festival sees ISA Members’ schools from across the country perform in competition.

Each performance is assessed by an independent judge against set criteria. Winners are awarded over a variety of categories.

The Hollygirt Prize, the Adjudicator’s Discretionary Award, was given for the students’ effective creation of heightened tension during the section from when Abigail and the girls see the bird on the rafter.

Adjudicator David Farmer said: “This was a simple yet powerful performance of a seminal scene from a classic play.

“The minimal staging employed wooden blocks and grey costumes. The tension built slowly from the start.

“The young cast gave sophisticated and credible performances, especially the leading characters and particularly Thomas Fesmer as Danforth.”

He added: “The abuse of power and misogynistic attitudes were deftly portrayed.

“The tension built and then dramatically erupted at moments with the powerful use of choral movement and voice.

“Music was used to heighten tension during the piece. This was a riveting ensemble performance.”