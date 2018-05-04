Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils past and present came together for a service of thanksgiving held at Chester Cathedral to celebrate 40 years of Abbey Gate College.

Joining pupils and parents in the congregation were the founding governors, past heads and former teachers.

The service marked 40 years since a group of friends and parents came together to form a co-educational independent day college with the aim of bringing out the best in each child according to individual potential.

The service led by Cathedral precentor and college governor, Canon Jeremy Dussek included readings, poems, reflections and performances by pupils from foundation to sixth form.

Along with former pupil from the first intake and governor, Emma Bunting who shared her memories of her time at the college.

Among other music, the infant and junior school choir performed Sing by Gary Barlow and the senior school choir sang O Thou the Central Orb by Charles Wood and In My Father’s House by Philip Stopford.

The choirs were accompanied by Cathedral director of music and ex-pupil Philip Rushforth. During the service the concert band played Back to the Future by Alan Silvestri.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: “The service was joyous, celebratory and moving and highlighted the feeling of community which Abbey Gate College embodies.

“It was a wonderful evening which brought parents, pupils and teachers, past and present back together to celebrate its founding 40 years ago.”