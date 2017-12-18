Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been urged to avoid the A55 heading into Chester after a crash at Ewloe has closed it in both directions.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway, about a mile from the scene of a large fire at the Gateway to Wales hotel.

Motorists are already facing long queues on the A494 after the overnight blaze, and North Wales Police had been advising drivers to avoid it and use alternative routes such as the A55.

But they then tweeted that the A55 too was closed completely following the crash at Ewloe.

Witnesses have reported that there are four cars believed to have been involved. Emergency services are at the scene.