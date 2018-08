Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash on the A55 near the Posthouse Roundabout is causing delays on the roads this morning (Monday, August 20).

It happened on the eastbound carriageway after J38 A483 Wrexham Road, just by the entry slip road and although one lane has now reopened, traffic remains very slow in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.