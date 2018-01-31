Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on the A54 near Kelsall yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, January 30).

All three emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a blue Peugeot and white Kia on the Kelsall bypass at 4.08pm and fire crews had to use electronic cutting equipment to release a woman from her car.

She was passed to the care of the North West Ambulance Service and was airlifted to Aintree Hospital, where she remains with serious injuries.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said the road was closed and reopened at 7.15pm.