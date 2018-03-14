Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are reports of an incident on the A51 Tarvin Road in Littleton this morning (Wednesday, March 14).

Traffic website Inrix reports that the A51 is partially blocked in both directions leading to queuing traffic because of an incident between Littleton Lane/Hare Lane and Stamford Lane.

According to the report: "Police are in attendance and around three vehicles near to the Vicars Cross Golf Course. They report that it does not appear they have been involved in an accident but the nature of the incident is unclear."

We have contacted Cheshire Constabulary for further information and are waiting for them to tell us more about this incident.