Police have shut the A41 in Chester in both directions this morning (Tuesday, June 19) after a car caught fire.

The A41 Moston Road is blocked in both directions with extremely slow traffic due to the incident at A5116 Liverpool Road/ A41 Liverpool Road by the Moston Garage traffic lights.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as delays are likely, and the incident is also thought to be affecting Stagecoach bus services PR1 and X8.