One of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s will be performing in Ellesmere Port this summer.

5ive are coming to the town on July 27 for the annual live music showcase Ellesmere Port Summer Jam held at Whitby Park.

The band, who are now a three-piece, will be belting out their biggest hits like Keep on Movin', If Ya Gettin Down and Slam Dunk Da Funk, and will be supported by X Factor stars Mav Mac and Pink/Lady Gaga tribute act Vicky Jackson.

Tickets cost £12.50 plus £1.25 booking fee and are available here .