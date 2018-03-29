Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Scouts have had a major makeover to an activity centre building thanks to a £50,000 donation from the county’s Freemasons.

The work has been carried out at Lake View at the Scout’s Forest Camp activity centre at Sandiway near Northwich.

County commissioner Graham Phillips welcomed a large group of Cheshire Freemasons for the opening of the newly refurbished building which has been paid for out of the donation from the Masons.

“This extremely generous donation has enabled us to carry out a much-needed upgrade of the facilities of the Lake View building,” said Mr Phillips.

“The improved kitchen, showers and toilets, plus added accessibility, should make it more appealing to future visitors.”

To mark the event the provincial grand master of Cheshire’s 5,000 Freemasons, Stephen Blank, unveiled a plaque recording the Freemasons’ generosity.

He said “The cost of the refurbishment was £30,000 and was paid for out of a £50,000 donation to the Scouts made last year to mark the 300th anniversary of freemasonry in England and Wales.

“It formed part of total donations of £300,000 which Cheshire Freemasons’ Charity made to the wider community in Cheshire.”

He added: “My only recommendation was that the £300,000 should go towards helping the young and the old.

“We recognise the great work done by the Scouting movement, its adult volunteers help young people learn life skills and improve themselves through fun and adventure.

“We like to think that, as Freemasons, we make good men better whilst having fun and it is no coincidence that many fine Freemasons were or still are Scouts.”