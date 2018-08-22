Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty-five bags of rubbish were collected within an hour and a half after litterpickers got to work in Crewe.

Volunteers from Crewe Clean Team met on their monthly litter pick at Beechmere last weekend. They spent 90 minutes cleaning up the streets and green spaces in the area and filled 25 bags with general rubbish as well as four with aluminium cans for recycling.

Group chairman David McDonald said: “Amongst the rubbish we collected, we retrieved one trolley from the brook but, sadly, didn’t have time to disturb the trolley graveyard.

“Many thanks to the lovely ladies at Beechmere for providing refreshments afterwards.”

Crewe Clean Team have also received support from a storage firm in Crewe.

Storage Boost have provided them with a unit and insurance for their equipment since 2013. They were recently taken over by Storage King who have agreed to continue the arrangement.

David added: “Having somewhere to keep all our kit in one place has been a huge advantage. We have lent equipment to several groups, including Cheshire East Council, and built up a store that allows us to invite businesses and other groups to join us.

“We would be much less effective without the support of the company, which is based on Weston Road.

“Our gratitude goes to Paul German, the manager and his staff.”

For more information on the group contact www.facebook.com/CreweCleanTeam