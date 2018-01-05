Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new year can mean a daunting time ahead when it comes to making ends meet.

But there are ways to save some funds without going to extreme measures or having a big impact on your day to day life.

So from smart shopping to claiming tax rebates there will be some ideas that should help you start the New Year in good financial health.

Whether you are feeling the pinch after Christmas or have some big plans in 2018, here are some simple ways to stash the cash without tightening your belt too much.

Get into 'couponing'

(Image: iStockphoto)

By clipping coupons wherever you find them, you could save a tidy sum over the course of the year.

All you need is either a smartphone or a computer with a printer. Once you have these, you can start hunting for online coupons.

You can also find coupons inside Supermarket magazines (such as the Tesco Magazine) or even in the newspaper or junk mail. Don’t forget to check Facebook too, and by following your favourite retailers on social media, you can be sure to be in the loop with discount codes and sale announcements.

Couponing websites such as Extreme Couponing.co.uk have lists of printable coupons that you can download directly and use on your shop.

Don’t forget to check your receipts too, as these often contain vouchers or money-off your next shop with them.

Be sure to sign up for loyalty cards where you shop. They usually have their own points system and any correspondence (either postal or email) regularly contains money-off vouchers.

Shop smart

(Image: Western Mail)

Switching down a brand can save you ££’s off a supermarket shop. But switching supermarkets or shopping around can save you a small fortune. Scores of families have saved on their groceries by shopping at a discount supermarket such as Lidl or Aldi.

If you prefer to do your shop online, make sure you make use of the sale/reductions/offers tab on the site to make sure you are getting the best deals. Mysupermarket.co.uk compares the prices of individual items at big supermarkets such as Tesco , Sainsbury’s , Ocado, Waitrose , Asda and Aldi, helping consumers save on the items they want.

And don’t forget to use any coupons you find for money off your usual items.

If you are a regular online shopper, you can also save money by paying for a delivery pass with your chosen supermarket rather than paying each time you shop.

Switch suppliers

(Image: PA)

Households could save over £200 if they switch energy suppliers. But millions don’t bother. Same goes with broadband, phone, TV and insurance providers too.



And if you are out of contract or nearing the end of your tariff, you could also try to haggle with your current supplier for a better deal - especially if you are armed with offers from other providers. Try a comparison site and see how much you could save.

And don’t forget to stop auto-renewing your services.

Ask yourself if you really need a TV licence

(Image: PA)

A colour licence costs £147 if you watch live broadcast TV. Which is fine if you regularly watch live programmed shows. However by switching to on-demand only services, you could save the cost of a licence. Catch up services on Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5 are free, however to use the BBC iPlayer you now need to have a valid licence.

Other services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are both cheaper annually than a TV licence, so a saving could be made there even if you opt to pay for premium services. And you can usually get a month for free if you are a new subscriber.

Don’t pay over the odds for delivery charges

Many stores now offer click and collect services where you can pick up your item in-store during opening hours - whenever you are ready. This service is often free or available for a nominal charge.

And increasing numbers of online sellers are now utilising Collect+ services - where a participating local retailer will accept delivery of your order and hold on to it until convenient for you to collect it. Which is ideal for those out of the house during the day, and is usually cheaper than a home delivery - or free with some retailers.

If you regularly order from Amazon it might be worth considering their Prime membership - or at least a free 30-day trial, where you can get free unlimited 1-day delivery.

Amazon also have their own version of this service, Amazon Locker, where you can pick up your order from one of their purpose built lockers in a number of locations.

Use apps to save cash on purchases and days out

(Image: PA)

Download apps such as Groupon , Hotukdeals , Wowcher and Vouchercodes to get notified of the latest discounts and deals in your area.

They’re a great way to save a fortune on leisure activities, gifts and experiences and can also be a brilliant source of inspiration if you’re trying to stay on budget.

And never pay full price for Domino's Pizza. Ever. There is always a voucher code .

Save money on parking

(Image: PA)

The cost of parking can be a hugely expense for anyone commuting or trying to park near a popular spot.

Websites such as YourParkingSpace , Parkopedia or Park On My Drive can match you up with residential parking for much less.

Get what you want for free

(Image: Sunday Mirror)

Before you buy anything, check to see if you can get it for free.

Say you need a new sofa. Before rushing out to the shops, there are other ways to replace your front room furniture without splashing the case. Sites such as Freegle and Freecycle match people wanting to get rid of an item for free with people looking for said item.

Swapz is a UK based website where users can swap their unwanted stuff for an item they need. So you could potentially swap your old mobile phone for that new sofa you need without spending a penny.

And don’t forget to check sale sites such as Gumtree , eBay and Facebook selling pages . Although you might not get what you want for free, you should be able to find what you are looking for at a reduced price.

Claim a tax rebate on your work uniform

(Image: Media Wales)

If you wear a uniform for work, and wash it, wear it or replace it yourself, you may be able to claime a tax rebate.

This applies whether it’s just a branded T-shirt or you’re a fully uniformed pilot, police officer or nurse. The amount you’re able to claim tax relief on depends on your industry, but you can find out more on how to claim here .

Married? Claim the Marriage Tax allowance

(Image: PA)

If you’re married or in a civil partnership, you may be eligible for the Marriage Allowance. Marriage Allowance lets you transfer £1,150 of your Personal Allowance to your husband, wife or civil partner - if they earn more than you.

This reduces their tax by up to £230 in the tax year. You can also backdate the claim to include any tax year since April 2015. Find out if you are eligible here .

Make your own packed lunch

(Image: PA)

Yes, it takes effort, but by making your own packed lunch to take to work each day will save you a fortune in the long-run. Sandwiches are obscenely overpriced, and as tempting as a meal deal may be, it will still be cheaper to bring your own in from home.

Around £10 worth of lunch supplies/ingredients is much cheaper than £25 per week at the local shop. Not to mention it will probably help your waistline too.

Abandon your online shop and get a voucher code

(Image: iStockphoto)

Fill your online shopping basket with the goods you want. Then don’t check the order out. If you fail to complete the web order, shops often send you discount codes in a bid to tempt you back and complete the purchase.



You’ll need to sign in or sign up for an account, and there are no guarantees but you may well find a nice offer in your email inbox in the following days.

Save money on rail travel

(Image: PA)

With the annual increase causing outrage with commuters, it’s definitely worth looking into ways to save on train fare.

Have a look and see if any railcards could save you money in the long run. A Young Person’s Railcard will save you a third on fares and a Family and Friends card gives a 60% discount on kids rail travel.

If you aren’t eligible for a railcard, consider buying tickets in advance - up to 10 minutes before departure. If tickets haven’t sold out, eight firms now let you buy advance tickets on the day. Even more allow you to purchase one the day before.

You can also look for promotions on the National Rail website her e.

Don’t forget to check if two single tickets are cheaper than a return, and make sure you only pay peak fees for the leg of your journey that is during peak hours.

You can also find a cheaper fare for a longer journey by splitting the fares across the route. You can check if you can save on splitting tickets for your travel here .

Sign up for a cashback service

(Image: PA)

You can read a full guide on cashback services here .

But by shopping online through a cashback service online portal, you could grow a pot of funds without really doing anything out of the ordinary.

There's often some pretty decent deals that run too, so by keeping an eye out you could really maximise your return.

You can get cashback on almost anything, so it’s definitely worth a go if you shop online.

Get discount coffee by bringing your own cup

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Starbucks has given a discount to customers using their own cups for quite a while now - however has recently dropped the discount from 50p to 25p.

Costa gives a 25p discount too, and Caffe Nero gives customers double reward card stamps. You’ll have to check with your local independent coffee shop to see if they have their own similar scheme.

But not only will you be saving money, you’ll be saving the environment too.

Or cut out coffee shop drinks completely and save up to £910 per year.

Quit smoking

(Image: PA)

Aside from the obvious health benefits, the average smoker could save up to £3,000 a year by giving up smoking.

You can also get free advice on how to quit from you GP or from the NHS Stop Smoking Service .

Save money on your tech

(Image: Evening Gazette)

Due a mobile phone upgrade? If your handset is still in working order consider a much cheaper SIM only deal where you will get bundles more for less. Or consider buying a new handset outright - either new or second-hand - and it is sure to be cheaper than the price of a lengthy contract where the handset is included.

Play video games? Trade old ones in to put towards the cost of a new game.

If you have an old mobile gathering dust or an obsolete console, recycle your old tech, DVD’s and CD’s with a recycling service such as Music Magpie or Mazuma.

Be sure to check your bank account for any subscription services you may have active that you no longer use and cancel them.

Check the tyre pressure on your car

Tyres under inflated by just 15psi can use 6% more fuel. That’s the difference between averaging 40mpg and 42mpg - or upwards of £65 per year.

It will also help your tyres last longer too.