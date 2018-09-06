Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An estimated 1,324 children in Cheshire East are living with a parent who is dependant on alcohol.

Of those, 219 are living with an adult in treatment for their drinking problem, according to figures released by Cheshire East Council.

The matter was due to be discussed at yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon’s cabinet meeting, where councillors were expected to approve a recommendation to submit a bid to Public Health England for £561,000 funding to help deal with the problem.

If the bid is successful the cash, to be awarded to cover the period from November 2018 to March 2021, would be used to support priorities within the existing substance misuse service.

A report which went before cabinet as the Chronicle went to press yesterday stated: “There is strong evidence of local need to support children of alcohol dependent parents in Cheshire East.

“Alcohol was identified in 22.4% of children in need cases in Cheshire East, compared to 20% regionally and 18% nationally.

“Of the 174 children in Cheshire East who are cared for, alcohol and substance misuse is a significant factor in 76 cases.”