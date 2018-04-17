Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a chance to win free tickets to see the MBNA Chester Vase at the racecourse for those who follow the clues in a treasure trail with a difference.

The race is run on opening day, City Day – Wednesday, May 9 – as part of the 2018 Boodles May Festival.

With a history dating back to 1907, whoever passes the finishing line first this year will be the 100th winner of the race.





In celebration, race sponsor MBNA, the principal partner of Chester Racecourse , has organised a giveaway of 100 tickets.

People must track down one of 25 boxes each containing four specially-commissioned MBNA Chester Vase pin badges, with each pin badge equivalent to one ticket for City Day.

Between April 16-20, MBNA will be sharing clues via social media as to the pins’ whereabouts, for the corresponding date, with five boxes up for grabs each day.

Keep an eye out on social media and MBNA’s Facebook and Twitter feeds for clues – @mbna

For your chance to win, you’ll need to:

■ Identify the location where MBNA have hidden the winning boxes (keep it to yourself though)

■ Make your way to that location

■ Say the following winning phrase to a member of staff: ‘Make good stuff happen for me’

In return you’ll be given a box containing four Chester Vase pin badges.

Boxes will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Details on how to redeem your prize will be provided in the boxes.

For full terms and conditions, visit MBNA’s Facebook page.

Paul Sinclair, head of brand and social media at MBNA, said: “We’re looking forward to making good stuff happen for our local community and to continue our support for the Centennial Celebration – MBNA Chester Vase. It’s brilliant to be a part of it all, especially on this amazing milestone. We hope everyone has a great day.”

Tickets across all three days of the Boodles May Festival are still available to buy. For availability and to purchase online, visit chester-races.com or call the box office on 01244 304 600.