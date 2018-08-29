Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the faces of the criminals locked up for despicable robbery offences in our city this year.

The actions of these men have left their victims traumatised and deeply affected by their ordeals.

But, thanks to the efforts of the region's police officers, these men will spend months and even years behind bars.

Carl Haddock

Prolific burglar Carl Haddock viciously attacked an 89-year-old Chester man after breaking into his Handbridge home in June this year.

Haddock, 55, was jailed for 10 years and five months last week after admitting robbery, burglary and attempted burglary charges at Chester Crown Court .

On Sunday, June 3, the pensioner was awoken in his home by a scratching sound which he went downstairs to investigate.

After seeing a figure in his garden, the victim opened the door to ask the person what they were doing when Haddock punched him in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

Haddock, of Victoria Road, Birmingham, then started shouting: "Where is the money, where is the gold?” before helping himself to cash.

The victim managed to crawl into the living room where he locked himself in as Haddock banged on the door before going upstairs to steal more items.

Whilst Haddock was occupied doing so, the pensioner managed to escape from the house and alert a neighbour who called the police.

Another incident on Sunday, June 24 happened in Chester city centre when the victim was awoken at 4.30am and went downstairs to discover the lounge light on.

There stood Haddock, who then pushed past the victim on the way out.

The two attempted burglary offences saw Haddock caught on CCTV trying doors, unsuccessfully, on Salmon Leap, Handbridge.

Detective Constable Gareth Yates said: “Haddock had no regard for his victims and viciously attacked an elderly man in his own home to try and steal from him.

“The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of his offending and the life of crime Haddock has embarked on. I hope that the victims can have some closure as a result of the sentence.”

Declan Kilbride, Thomas Dean, Rhys Allen and Daniel Murphy

Declan Kilbride, Thomas Dean and Rhys Allen and Daniel Murphy were jailed for a total of 35 years in prison earlier this year for their part in an aggravated burglary in which a Frodsham family was threatened with a sawn-off shot gun.

Three of the men subjected a husband, wife and two young children to a terrifying ordeal that took place at 10pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, after they forced entry into the family's home in the Fairways area of Frodsham.

On entering the property, the men threatened the victims with a sawn-off shotgun and a knife, demanding they hand over keys to their car.

After taking the keys, the men fled the scene and got into a getaway vehicle driven by the fourth man, which was waiting nearby.

Officers flooded the scene and both Kilbride, 23, and Dean, 27, were arrested nearby. Allen, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, September 5.

During the investigation officers also discovered evidence which linked Murphy to the incident, but he went into hiding and despite a detailed search officers were unable to locate him until March 23 this year, when he was arrested at an address in Liverpool.

Following Murphy’s sentencing, Detective Constable Andrea Ellis said: “(This) hearing brings to a conclusion what has been an extremely complex investigation and I would to thank all of the officers involved.

“I also hope that this case will act as a deterrent to other potential offenders and reinforces our commitment to tackling this type of crime.”

James Burke, Gary Fleming and Joshua Williams

Homeless trio Joshua Williams, 26, James Burke, 21 and Gary Fleming, 53, were jailed in April this year for robbing and attacking a drunken student who was on a night out in Chester.

All had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and the court were told how, in the early hours of October 16 last year, the 18-year-old male victim was outside Cruise nightclub on St John Street asking a group of people to help get him back into the club after being ejected.

The victim asked Williams if he knew another way of getting inside after trying and failing to get into the club through the smoking area.

Williams told the victim he knew a way and asked him to follow him around the corner.

The victim was then led by Williams up St John Street on to Foregate Street and up onto the city walls. They then walked a short distance before moving down some steps near to the back of the nightclub.

When they got to the bottom of the stairs the victim was approached by Burke and Fleming.

One of the men grabbed him around the throat and demanded he hand over money. The victim then had his coat pocket ripped open and they removed his mobile phone and wallet. The attackers threw his phone to the floor before assaulting him by punching him to the face. The men then ran up the steps and onto the city walls.

The victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries and informed police straight away.

Detective Constable Rob Mackay, of Chester CID, said: “Burke, Williams and Fleming took advantage of a drunk teenage student by befriending him and offering to help him get back into the club, knowing all along they were planning to rob him.

“They were arrested shortly after the incident and, as part of our enquiries, the men were seen captured on CCTV talking to the victim and leading him down the alley where they committed their attack.

“All three have now been punished for their actions against the victim and will be behind bars for some time."

Burke, 21, was sentenced to 16 months, Fleming, 53, will also serve 16 months and Williams, 26, has been sentenced to 17 months.

Neil Harker Moor

Neil Harker Moor was locked up for five years in January this year for subjecting a Chester shopkeeper to a terrifying armed robbery.

The 42-year-old, of Ermine Road, was handed the robbery sentence following the incident at McColl's convenience store on Brook Lane in December last year.

That night at around 8pm, Moor jumped over the counter and demanded the terrified shopkeeper hand over cash from the till.

He made threats to the victim before stealing a quantity of cash and alcohol and was arrested eight days later and charged with robbery and possession of a knife.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID, said: “This was a nasty crime with Moor being extremely aggressive towards his victim who was fortunate not to sustain a serious injury during what must have been a terrifying incident."

Stephen Hynes

Stephen Hynes of Everlesly Park, Chester, demanded cash from a terrified lone female cashier in his desperate search for drug money.

Hynes, 39, a long term drug user who has previous convictions for robbery was jailed for four years and four months after he was told his record aggravated his latest offence.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Hynes, who has mental health issues, went to the Gulf petrol station in Pasture Road, Moreton, about 8.15 pm on January 8 this year.

The assistant Amanda Evans saw him approaching and was suspicious about him. “He came into the petrol station and just stood there looking at her,” said Michael Stephenson, prosecuting.

“She asked if she could help him but he continued to stare and then produced a knife from his pocket holding it in front of him and said, ‘give me the money, I want your money now’.”

She told him he could have it and took the tray from the till which contained a single £10 note. He took it and walked towards the door and she pressed the panic button. He turned back, 'really terrifying her', and went to the counter, still holding the knife, accusing her of lying.

The assistant was shaken and offered him the coins from the till but he was not interested and walked away and the police were called.

Mr Stephenson said the victim had felt in control initially but the second time “she genuinely thought he was going to stab her”.

She had to take time off work and now works reduced hours affecting her income. Her moods and sleep have also been affected.

Hynes voluntarily went to Blacon police station the next day and admitted what he had done, saying he had bought the knife earlier that day to carry out a robbery. He said he had drunk three pints of beer and taken some cocaine and he wanted money to buy cannabis and more cocaine.

His victim said she had been left badly affected psychologically and financially by the attack.