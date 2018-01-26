Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They were all such a memorable part of our lives at some stage, evoking many memories over the years.

From the burgers at Fatty Arbuckle's to the steaks at the Berni Inn, take a trip down memory lane with some of Chester's much missed restaurants.

Berni Inn at The Criterion

Remember this British chain of steakhouses? In the 1970s it was the largest food chain outside the USA with 147 branches across the UK. Chester's branch was on Eastgate Street Row where Waterstones is today, and was a hugely popular eatery for Cestrians in the 1970s and 80s.

The Park Cafe

The Park Cafe was located on Foregate Street during the early 1960s and catered for parties 'of all descriptions'. It was known for tea, snacks and suppers.

Deep Pan Pizza

Before there was Frankie & Benny's there was Deep Pizza - and if you were a teenager in the early '90s, this was the place to be.

Best known for offering 'all you can eat' deals, there were lots of disappointed pizza lovers when the chain went bust in 1998.

Deeways

If you were around in Chester in the 1960s, you'll definitely remember Deeways on Foregate Street, best known for its kunzel cakes!

Old Orleans

It's known as Hickory's today but before that, it was Old Orleans and briefly, The Groves Cafe.

What's Cooking?

This bar and grill on Cuppin Street did some truly good burgers back in the '80s and '90s.

The Great American Disaster

And speaking of burgers, you get a good old American style one at this place on Lower Bridge Street in the 1970s and 80s.

Plane Tree Cafe

The Plane Tree on Bridge Street was famous for its hot buttered teacakes in the 1960s, before it was later turned into a Wimpy.

Fatty Arbuckle's

Who doesn't remember Fatty Arbuckle's on Frodsham Street?! The American-themed diner focused on large portions at cheap prices - what more could you want?

Jade Cantonese Restaurant

We're sure many of you frequented this restaurant on Watergate Street Row back in the 1980s.

Which Chester restaurants do you miss most? Tweet us @ChesterChron