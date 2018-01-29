Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists who risk bowling down Chester’s bus lanes will face being caught on camera with a £60 penalty bouncing through their letter box.

The council is taking steps to enforce the use of the corridors using automated number plate recognition (ANPR) technology.

A report by council director Maria Byrne explains bus lane enforcement is currently carried out solely by the police as a moving traffic offence but the monitoring of contraventions is not routinely done.

As a result their use by unauthorised vehicles, known as bus lane contraventions, has been increasing, largely undeterred.

The council is authorised by the Department for Transport to undertake bus lane enforcement by way of ANPR technology and the installation of the cameras was approved as part of the current year’s budget.

At an earlier stage the council said the cameras would be used to ‘discourage irresponsible drivers who wilfully ignore traffic regulations and drive in bus lanes, slowing up public transport users’.

Unauthorised driving in bus lanes is an offence, the council points out and the police will still have powers to prosecute. But the cameras will improve detection rates and be a more effective deterrent, it is said.

As part of the scheme new traffic orders will set out which other vehicles can use bus lanes with most of the existing bus lanes also able to be used by taxis and cycles.

In Chester they can be found on roads including Upper Northgate Street, Wrexham Road, Hough Green, Sealand Road and Love Street.

The director is telling environment chief Cllr Karen Shore (Lab) that bus lanes were installed in a number of locations in the borough many years ago.

“For some time there has been concern about the use of bus lanes by unauthorised vehicles and there has been an observed number of such vehicles preventing and/or slowing movements of buses in these areas,” her report states.

On March 17 last year a survey was undertaken at the Hough Green and Wrexham Road bus lanes in Chester between 8am and 10am and 4pm and 6pm.

At Hough Green 101 motorists were seen contravening the bus lane order and at Wrexham Road 166 contraventions were noted.

“There are also safety concerns about the misuse of bus lanes,” adds the report. “CCTV operators have observed through urban traffic control CCTV cameras numerous near misses with motorists entering the bus lanes and executing potentially dangerous manoeuvres.”

The police are also said to support enforcement by the council using ANPR cameras in the interests of road safety.

Ms Byrne said at the time: “We’re using bus lane cameras to help us to manage the highway network and encourage more people to cycle and use public transport as buses can travel more quickly around the city.

“The vast majority of motorists do follow the rules but there is a selfish and irresponsible minority who drive in bus lanes slowing up buses and disrupting other road users.”

The introduction of bus lane enforcement is said to involve a number of formalities including the setting of the penalty charge level for contraventions which must also be approved by the Department for Transport.

Once the penalty level has been agreed by the council, it will write to Whitehall to seek approval.

The report reveals 64 local authorities in England currently enforce bus lane contraventions using ANPR cameras of which the majority have set their penalty charge at £60, reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The director argues a £60 penalty ‘is sufficient to act as a deterrent and is appropriate’. The images will be checked by trained officers and if an offence has taken place a penalty charge notice will be issued to the owner.

Bus lane enforcement will lead to better bus service reliability which will improve bus passenger journey times along with increased safety it is claimed.

Encouraging the use of public transport through improved punctuality will also contribute to the council’s commitment to improve air quality across Chester, adds the council.

Cllr Shore is due to make a decision on the level of charge on or after Friday, February 2.

Income from penalty charges would be set against the cost of enforcement.