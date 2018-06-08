Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An autistic author who achieved his dream job at Manchester United FC is to speak at a Chester conference.

Andrew Edwards, who shares his positive outlook on life, is to attend the Cheshire West and Chester branch of the National Autistic Society at their annual general meeting taking place on Thursday July 5 at Dee Banks School, Sandy Lane.

Andrew was diagnosed with autism at the age of four in 1989. Upon diagnosing him, the specialist ‘brutally’ told his mother, Hazel Davies, to ‘go home and watch Rain Man. In all probability your son will be institutionalised’.

Determined to prove the specialist wrong, Andrew’s mother set out to give her son the best life possible.

Raised in a single parent household and encountering bureaucracy, bullying and a lack of understanding from many around him Andrew emerged from a turbulent childhood to give speeches on his condition and to secure his dream job as a broadcast statistician at Manchester United Television where he worked for 11 1/2 years.

He was also invited to both Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

Andrew’s autistic memoir ‘I’ve Got a Stat For You – My Life with Autism’ was released in October 2015. It has sold well over 700 copies and Andrew will be selling and personally signing copies of his book, price £9.99, after his speech.

In April this year he released his third book entitled ‘A Vision of Exercise’ which he will also be selling and signing on the evening price £5.99.

He points out that ‘many people come into contact with autism in Chester and its surrounding areas’ and says: “I have wanted to give a speech for Esther Fletcher (branch chairman) and the Cheshire West and Chester NAS Branch for some time.

“I hope at the end of the evening that mine and my family’s eventful life of dealing and managing my autism resonates greatly with those present. I also hope it helps them understand better the autistic people in their lives.”

Although tickets for the event are free, booking is essential which can be done through bookwhen.com/agm49.

The event will run from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information about Andrew, his life and work visit www.andrewedwardsautism.co.uk .