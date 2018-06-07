Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s Search and Rescue team has gained the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the highest given to volunteer groups across the UK.

It is open to voluntary bodies which are run locally and provide a service, meeting a need for people living in their local area.

It is also important that recipients are recognised and respected by the local community and the people who benefit.

The team explains the assessment process takes more than a year with initial nominations leading to a report being submitted and demonstrations.

Local assessment panels look at nominations before deciding which will progress to the national award committee.

This committee then makes recommendations to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport before a final list is sent to the Queen for approval.

Simon Lane, team leader at Cheshire Search and Rescue, said: “The whole team is delighted to announce this award which can be aligned to receiving an ‘MBE for charities’.

“Cheshire Search and Rescue has been running for 14 years now and all of our members over the years have contributed to this success.

“It’s a real honour to have our work recognised in this way and a wonderful thank you to all those who give up their time and expertise to make the team what it is.”

He added: “The application process took a long time and the team had to demonstrate its worthiness to receive an award of this nature in a consistent manner.

“I’m happy that all the hard work has paid off and each and every member of the team, plus those who we work with on a regular basis can enjoy the recognition that this award represents.”

Winners receive a certificate signed by the Queen and a domed glass crystal.

The team was formed in 2004 following the disappearance of a teenage girl in north Cheshire. It started as a group of community spirited individuals with little more equipment than high visibility jackets and torches.

Today’s team is said to be ‘extremely well trained, well equipped and highly respected’. In addition to their own expertise in search techniques they train with local Mountain Rescue teams and other rescue services.

When needed they call on neighbouring teams to add resources quickly in the best interest of the missing person.

It is also the only team in the UK to be involved in emergency planning for aviation incidents.

It receives no Government funding and volunteers, from all walks of life and a wide range of professions, are all on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and cover their own expenses for the majority of personal kit and for call outs.

They do not receive any payment for the services they provide.