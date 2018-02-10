Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The iconic outlet village at Cheshire Oaks is having the builders in.

The McArthurGlen managed complex alongside the M53 on Chester’s outskirts, owned by London-based TH Real Estate, one of the largest property investment companies in the world, promised itself a mega 21st birthday makeover.

Now international construction company Mace is set to deliver the £40m plus uplift to the retail haven, already the biggest in Britain.

On offer will be 25 new luxury and premium fashion and food outlets due to open in the autumn and bringing the total number of stores at the centre to more than 170.

As promised at the time of the planning permission, 300 further jobs will be created according to the centre.

(Image: Colin Lane/Liverpool Echo)

The new phase will be the village’s sixth expansion since the designer outlet opened in 1995, ‘underlining the strong and continued growth of one of Europe’s leading retail and leisure destinations which now welcomes over eight million visitors a year,’ McArthurGlen says.

Kenny Murray, centre manager, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet as we embark upon our latest extension to the centre which will see over £40m invested in expanding and upgrading facilities over the coming year.

“Once complete visitors will be able to enjoy an even greater mix of fashion, lifestyle and restaurant brands.

“We’ve continued to enhance the brand mix following a strong couple of years and this latest phase is the next step in creating an even better shopping experience for our local catchment as well as our short and long haul visitors from Europe and beyond.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

New car parking will take the total number of spaces to 3,200, McArthur Glen says.

A year-round community space will be expanded and enhanced while a new welcome centre, a premium lounge, a new children’s play area, additional loos and a ‘changing places’ point will also be provided.

A long awaited new footbridge into the centre from nearby Thornton Road will improve access for visitors and the 2,600 staff who already work at Cheshire Oaks.

The new phase is also expected to generate further economic benefits for the area.

Chris Farrow, chairman of the influential Ellesmere Port Development Board, says the board is ‘very proud’ to have ‘the largest designer outlet village in the UK, on our doorstep here in Ellesmere Port’.

“This is an exciting time for Ellesmere Port with this new phase of development generating additional employment for the town adding to the many fantastic reasons to live in Ellesmere Port not least the unbelievable value for money, host of family attractions, incredible shopping and some excellent green spaces,” he added.

At the borough council, economic development chief Cllr Brian Clarke argues the outlet village ‘contributes to the fantastic growing visitor economy that we have here in Cheshire West and Chester, offering a fabulous attraction for visitors’.

He said: “This investment in further development of the centre will offer increased employment opportunities for hundreds of local people and help drive further economic growth for the town.”

'Significant investment'

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab) suggested: “This significant investment is to be welcomed. The creation of so many new jobs is a real positive and marks out Cheshire Oaks as one of the biggest employers in the region.

“It is clear that the good reputation Cheshire Oaks has stretches worldwide which is testament to the hard work and professionalism of everyone involved.”

Main contractor Mace is said to have a record of large commercial projects which include a flagship new John Lewis store in Leeds.

Mr Murray concluded: “While it’s too early to reveal any names we are committed to expanding the extensive retail offering. In the past two years alone we’ve introduced highly sought-after brands including Cath Kidston, Puma and Karl Lagerfeld.”

Preparatory works are already in progress around the centre.