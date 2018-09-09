Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who fled to Bali instead of standing trial on allegations of downloading child abuse images has finally ended up before a judge.

Rory Pattison should have faced trial last December but when he failed to attend court the trial went ahead in his absence and he was convicted of the four charges against him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and it was executed two weeks ago when he finally returned from the Indonesian island and he has been remanded in custody since then.

Pattison, 43, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday via video link from Preston Prison and was sentenced to four months imprisonment for breaching his bail, which he admitted.

Judge Clement Goldstone, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool indicated he will impose a community penalty on him for the indecent image offences and he is return to the court on October 3 for sentence.

Simon Mills, prosecuting, said police raided Pattison’s home in Mow Lane, Mow Cop, near Congleton, on December 22, 2016 and the door was opened by his wife.

Pattison was arrested on suspicion of making and possessing indecent images of children and police seized his laptop and computer tower as well as a hard drive. He denied he had been searching for child porn.

“He agreed he used the computers to search for adult pornography and said many years ago indecent images of children had popped up when looking for other material,” said Mr Mills.

Pattison was bailed and analysis of the equipment revealed he had used search terms such as ‘seven-year-olds’ and ‘rope bondage’ and had accessed sites “notorious” for child pornography.

Mr Mills said that Pattison had been investigated about such matters by his former employer, British Telecom.

The offences of which he was convicted involved making a total of 185 images in all categories of seriousness and possessing those images.