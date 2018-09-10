Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HGVs could be banned on certain roads and drivers could be encouraged to switch off their engines when idle as Cheshire East strives to improve the local air quality.

These are just two possible suggestions which could be considered when the council’s environment and regeneration scrutiny committee meets next week to discuss local air quality strategy, air quality action plan and the low-emissions strategy.

Sean Hannaby, director of planning and environment, said: “This [the meeting] is a positive step forward for the council to tackle air quality management within the borough and develop a set of strategic policies and actions to focus on those areas where intervention is required.

“While Cheshire East generally has air good air quality, we can always take action to improve it and these papers set out how we will do this over the next five years.

“Whilst some measures will help to improve the whole of the borough, 17 areas will see additional actions, as they have been identified as air quality management areas (AQMA).

“AQMAs are areas where the levels of nitrogen dioxide exceed the air quality objectives under Part IV of the Environment Act 1995. On assessment, the main contributor to poor air quality in Cheshire East is traffic, with diesel vans and cars a main pollutant.

“Where air quality is poor, it affects everyone. It can have long term impacts on health, with a disproportionate impact on the young and old people. Action to improve air quality and reduce emissions in Cheshire East is welcomed.”

Cheshire East Council is currently being investigated by the police after admitting last summer its air quality data had been ‘deliberately manipulated’ in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The council says it has no idea who was behind fiddling the data and it could not find a motive. It referred the matter to the police in August.

Cheshire police announced a formal investigation last September.

Next week’s scrutiny meeting will outline how Cheshire East Council will actively work to improve the air quality across the borough through a range of activity including: planning; traffic management; encouraging alternative travel; construction; low emission transportation; education and public awareness.

The council says specific measures to reduce the poor levels of air quality in the 17 AQMAs are already under way and actions resulting from these strategies will add new tools to help it combat poor air quality.

Some areas could see vehicle weight restrictions imposed, such as banning HGVs on certain roads, 20mph speed limits or signs encouraging drivers to switch off their engines when idle.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 2pm at Macclesfield Town Hall on Monday (September 17).