Cheshire East Council splashed out a whopping £67,980 over the past three years to ferry the mayor around in a Bentley - that’s more than any other council in the north west.

A Freedom of Information request by the Tax Payers’ Alliance has revealed that, of the 372 local authorities across the country which responded to the FoI about transport for the mayor, Cheshire East was the sixth highest spender.

In the three year period between April 2015 and March 2018, Cheshire East spent £55,800 of council tax payers’ money leasing the Bentley Continental Flying Spur for the mayor’s official duties, £10,664 on fuel and £1,516 on maintenance.

Other councils in Cheshire spent far less.

Cheshire West and Chester, which revealed it had three cars available for mayoral duties - a Bentley Flying Spur, Vauxhall Insignia and Vauxhall Zafira Tourer - spent a total £39,387 over the same period, of which £31,640 was spent on leasing the vehicles and £7,747 went on fuel.

Halton Borough Council spent £32,904 leasing an Audi A8 over the three year period and £2,879 on fuel, making a total cost to the council tax payer of £35,783.

And Warrington Borough Council spent £9,671 leasing an Audi A6 saloon and £1,903 on fuel, making a total of £11,574 ferrying the mayor around over the same three year period.

The other 38 councils across the north west also spent less than Cheshire East.

Today Cheshire East defended splashing the cash on the mayor’s Bentley when it was slashing the money it spent subsidising bus services.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “The hire cost and running costs of the mayoral car are modest compared to the enormous prestige the Bentley marque brings to the borough.

“The borough is fortunate to have such a luxury car manufacturer based here and the council is proud that Bentley motor cars are built in Crewe where more than 4,000 skilled craftsmen and women are employed.”

The average amount spent by councils across the UK on cars for mayoral duties was £21,804.

Cheshire East spent more than three times the average - in total £46,176 more than the average - over the last three year period.