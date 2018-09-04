Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire East spent £64,534 of council taxpayers' money defending an employment tribunal case brought by a former worker - while the employee had to represent herself.

The case was brought by former HR officer Sue Wallace, who had accused the council of unfairly dismissing her after she tried to raise concerns through the whistle-blowing process about its failure to pay the minimum wage to care staff and Tatton Park employees who had worked ‘sleep-in shifts’.

Today the council confirmed the cost of defending the case and told the Chronicle: “As previously stated, the council regrets that this matter could not be resolved prior to legal proceedings but, after full consideration of the circumstances, we felt that there was no alternative but to defend the serious allegations made and seek the services of legal counsel.

“The cost of preparation for and representation at the employment tribunal was £64,534. As has been previously reported, the claims made against the council were found to be without substance and, as such, we believe it was appropriate to defend this matter robustly.”

Crewe councillor Dorothy Flude (Lab) was extremely critical of the cash the council had spent defending the case.

“What’s disappointing is that things within the council get to the stage where members of staff need to go to tribunal,” said Cllr Flude.

“They should be resolved within the council saving the hard-pressed council taxpayer money.”

She added: To have spent £64,534 on this one case will be a considerable blow to the council taxpayer considering we have children within the system who have special needs and whose needs are not being met.”