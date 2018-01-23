Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire College – South & West is gearing up for its first open events of 2018.

The college, whose bases include campuses in Chester and Ellesmere Port, has earmarked Monday, January 29 from 5.30pm to 8pm to welcome prospective students and their parents/guardians to meet the college’s staff and to gain a tour of its ‘outstanding’ facilities many of which are said to be new and improved.

The open evening will be taking place across all three campuses in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Crewe enabling students to meet with the college’s careers team for guidance and advice.

They will also be able to trial the facilities and find out more about the college’s links with local, national and international employers.

Meanwhile the college says its performing arts students finished 2017 on a high with two sell out Christmas performances.

The productions included ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ based on the 1940s American film and performed at the Ellesmere Port campus.

Paul Moss, performing arts team leader, said: “The idea of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ came to us over a year ago and we had worked on developing this into a winning performance ever since. We really wanted to stay true to the story so we used the actual film script as the foundation of the show adding to it along the way.

“We originally created more scenes than time permitted. However we were really pleased with the final edit and really proud of all the students involved in bringing it to life.

“We decided to use music from the 40s and 50s to tie in with the show and soon realised that this was meant to be performed as a musical as opposed to a play. I think this is why the performance was so well received.”

Over 55 performing arts students took part in the shows along with 20 technical theatre students who made the set and props as well as operating sound and lighting.

The college says it will be hosting more events throughout the year including open days, sport fixtures, award ceremonies, community days, art exhibitions and musical performances open to students, staff, alumni and the public.