Campaigners are overjoyed Ellesmere Port will keep its full-time second fire engine for at least another year while fire bosses look into the feasibility of relocating it to another area.

At present the second pump is crewed 24/7 by full-time firefighters.

During today’s (Wednesday) meeting of Cheshire Fire Authority members were asked to decide on a review to change the duty system from whole time (full-time) to on-call (part-time)

An amendment to maintain the fire engine permanently as a fully-manned pump was defeated by 15 votes to three.

But fire authority chairman Cllr Bob Rudd (Lab, Garden Quarter) then put forward an amendment to instruct the (fire service’s) officers to determine if the second fire engine at Ellesmere Port could be relocated to another area or station, which was carried by 18 votes to 3.

Speaking after the meeting, secretary of the Fire Brigade Union in Cheshire, Andy Fox-Hewitt, told the Chronicle this would mean the second pump would remain fully manned at Ellesmere Port for at least a year or more.

“If we’re perfectly honest we’re a little confused at what they’ve agreed themselves,” he said.

“We think what’s been agreed is no change, the status quo is maintained, that second pump will remain in whole time as it is now until a review is undertaken and recommendations are made and that will be subject to a further authority vote and possibly public consultation because, if it’s moved, it will have to go to public consultation.

“We’re delighted because that should ensure realistically that the pump stays whole time for a period of between 12 months and two years.”

The meeting also narrowly rejected a proposal for the second full time pump at Crewe Fire Station to be downgraded to ‘on call’.

Graham Badrock, on behalf of a campaign group representing concerned retired Chester firefighters, was delighted.

He praised Chester councillor Jane Mercer (Lab, Lache ) and Ellesmere Port Cllr Tony Sherlock (Lab, Grange) for standing up against the proposed cuts in their role as fire authority members as well as Chester Labour MP Chris Matheson for his work in the background.

He said: “I want to applaud councillors Jane Mercer and Tony Sherlock for their efforts in helping to secure the best deal for the people of Chester and Ellesmere Port in helping to keep them safe in their homes and on our roads.

“I would also like to thank Chris Matheson MP for his support in this matter.”