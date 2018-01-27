Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses across West Cheshire and North Wales have seen a second consecutive quarter of growth in terms of sales and orders according to the latest quarterly economic survey from the sub region’s Chamber of Commerce.

Despite this levels remain below those seen in the first quarter of 2017.

The results were launched at a networking breakfast at St David’s Village Hotel in Ewloe which saw delegates listen to presentations from chamber board member Neil Ashbridge and Steve Hicks, an agent for the Bank of England Agency for Wales.

Neil Ashbridge gave an overview of the results of the survey while Steve Hicks offered an update on the latest from the Bank of England and the state of the UK economy.

Almost 130 businesses took part in the survey representing more than 7,900 employees.

Delegates heard growth in home sales and orders continues to recover after a dip and export orders have risen to the highest level in 12 months. Business confidence has also recovered.

Employment intentions remained relatively unchanged with a slight increase in the number of businesses expecting to recruit over the next three months.

Investment in training has risen sharply which the chamber suggests could indicate that businesses are seeking to invest more in their current staff than recruiting.

Commenting on the results, Colin Brew, chief executive officer at the chamber, said: “These results indicate that businesses in West Cheshire & North Wales finished 2017 in broadly a similar position to the start of it.

“However there are some concerning signs as 83% of businesses that tried to recruit staff over the last three months reported recruitment difficulties.

“These difficulties may be the reason for the high level of investment in training which finished on a two and a half year high showing that businesses are trying to overcome recruitment problems by investing in their staff.”

Looking forward he suggested: “Labour and skills shortages are set to be the biggest potential drag anchor on business in 2018.

“This must be the year government delivers clarity, leadership and investment in people and infrastructure. Kick-starting growth and boosting wages and prosperity for all depends on this.”